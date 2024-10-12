Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.70. 5,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.
Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.
Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund
The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.
