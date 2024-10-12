Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.50. 488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.