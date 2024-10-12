Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.50. 488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.
Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92.
About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.