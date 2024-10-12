XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.79.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
