XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get XPeng alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPeng

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 5.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in XPeng by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 600,437 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.79.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.