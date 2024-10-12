Wynn Capital LLC Buys 495 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Alphabet by 339.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

