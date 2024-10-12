Wynn Capital LLC Buys 152 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.7% of Wynn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 102.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,196.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in American Express by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $276.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.95. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $277.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

