Wynn Capital LLC Acquires 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $990.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $899.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.30 by $1.16. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

