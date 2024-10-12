Wrapped XDC (WXDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209,081.61

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $209,081.61 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00252590 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,220,093 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,220,093.46359062. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02832966 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $216,756.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

