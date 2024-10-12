World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $144.24 million and $5.10 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00045306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

