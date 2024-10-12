World Mobile Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.38 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $148.54 million and $5.38 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.