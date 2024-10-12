WINkLink Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. WINkLink has a market cap of $86.13 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000865 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $17,024,502.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

