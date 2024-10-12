WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

