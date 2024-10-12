Wells Fargo & Company Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,173.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,284.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,866.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,791.95. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,328.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.