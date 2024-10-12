Wells Fargo & Company Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $78.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of AXS opened at $80.60 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

