Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $108.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.