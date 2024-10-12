Wells Fargo & Company Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $620.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $560.83.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $521.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.