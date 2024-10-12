WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.10 ($2.31) and last traded at €2.16 ($2.37). Approximately 8,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.26 ($2.48).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.97.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.