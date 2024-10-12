WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $120.34 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,264,420,359 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,760,163 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,264,140,092.29046 with 3,507,711,828.4717774 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0343653 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,070,502.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

