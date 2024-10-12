WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.22 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $121.22 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,264,256,726 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,828,460 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,264,140,092.29046 with 3,507,711,828.4717774 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0343653 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,070,502.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

