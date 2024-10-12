Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

