Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $391,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

