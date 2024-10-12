Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,178 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 643,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 2,267,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

