Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $410,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $266.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

