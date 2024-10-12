Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $290,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after acquiring an additional 881,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 678,905 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

