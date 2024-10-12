Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $226,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

