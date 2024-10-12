Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,334,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.79. The company has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

