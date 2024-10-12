Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 7,821 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

