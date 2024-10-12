Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous final dividend of $0.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16). In other news, insider Bruce MacDiarmid purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$34.98 ($23.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,944.00 ($66,178.38). Also, insider Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16). Insiders have purchased 140,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

