VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.30. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 33,785 shares changing hands.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 103.79%.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

