Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.44.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

VCTR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Victory Capital by 106.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.