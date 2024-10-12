ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Hits $20.12

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $20.12 or 0.00032225 BTC on major exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $200.36 million and $3,112.60 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,174 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

