Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $480.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $486.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.30 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $341.90 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

