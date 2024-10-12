Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $468,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

