VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 44.5% in September

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VerifyMe Trading Up 1.5 %

VRME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

