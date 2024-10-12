Verge Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $63.59 million and $2.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,107.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00521539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00104897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00072685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

