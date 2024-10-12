Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,415,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $286.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

