Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $286.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

