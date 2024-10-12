Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,317. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

