Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,514,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,236 shares.The stock last traded at $59.38 and had previously closed at $59.70.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
