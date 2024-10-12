Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,514,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,236 shares.The stock last traded at $59.38 and had previously closed at $59.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.