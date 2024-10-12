Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VYMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. 244,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
