Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,196,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 2,516,062 shares.The stock last traded at $59.35 and had previously closed at $59.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 168,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 157,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.