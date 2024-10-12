Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,196,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 2,516,062 shares.The stock last traded at $59.35 and had previously closed at $59.49.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
