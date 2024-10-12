Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.79. 927,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day moving average of $362.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

