Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,383.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Broadcom by 826.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

