Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $80,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

