USDD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $745.37 million and $3.03 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00253579 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 745,760,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,760,302 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

