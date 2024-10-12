United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $930.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $860.00 to $930.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $714.92.

NYSE:URI opened at $819.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.21 and a 200 day moving average of $699.35. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $826.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

