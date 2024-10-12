Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

UBSFY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.