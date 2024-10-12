Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,431,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 558,363 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.