TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.65 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. TrueFi has a market cap of $100.65 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00253543 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,148,976 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,148,976.0719419 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08052042 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,294,906.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

