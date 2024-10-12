Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of TROX opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,381,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

