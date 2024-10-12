TriMas Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriMas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 413,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

